BJP looted MCD by putting up advertisements worth crores: Saurabh Bhardwaj

While the Aam Aadmi Party makes every possible effort to save the taxpayer’s money, the Bharatiya Janata Party is busy preying upon the money earned by the hard work of the common man, said AAP Chief Spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday.

He said that the BJP has put up advertisements worth crores of rupees on MCD’s paid sites without paying a penny. The BJP is not paying their dues for putting up these advertisements. He informed that in the South MCD’s Standing Committee it was stated that the contractors who put up advertisements are enduring heavy losses, therefore, the BJP-ruled MCD has now come up with a proposal to waive off the license fees to compensate for the losses inflicted upon these contractors through their free ads.

He said that the BJP is looting the MCD by indulging in corruption in this manner and the MCD should have received crores of rupees as revenue via advertisements, but the BJP used that money to fill their own pockets.

He said, “There are paid sites of the MCD for advertising inside Delhi on which you can put your advertisement by paying one lakh to three lakh rupees a month. Such unipoles have been put up by all the three municipal corporations in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party surveyed the Delhi BJP’s advertisements on these unipoles. Wherever we saw BJP Delhi’s advertisements, we noted their GPS locations and publicly asked BJP Delhi Chief Adesh Gupta and other BJP leaders whether they had paid the MCD for them? We asked them to show the bill if the advertisement hoardings had been paid for. We asked the Mayor to show the bill if he had paid for the hoardings put up at three dozen places in Delhi in his name.”