BJP leaders to stay overnight at city’s slums to understand problems on Constitution Day

In a move to understand the problems faced by the Delhi’s slum dwellers, state unit chief of the BJP Virendra Sachdeva, along with other senior leaders and party workers, will be spending a night across 250 slum clusters in Delhi on the occasion of the Constitution Day.

Its general secretary Vishnu Mittal on Monday announced that under the saffron party’s slum outreach campaign, Sachdeva and other leaders will be staying at different slums of the city will stay with a family in different clusters, share meals, discuss their problems, and seek their suggestions for solutions.

As part of this campaign,Sachdeva will stay at Nehru Camp in East Delhi’s Vinod Nagar, while national general secretary Dushyant Gautam will stay in Jhilmil Colony Basti, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra in Kalandar Colony, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta in Suraj Colony, MP Manoj Tiwari in Indra Basti of Naveen Shahdara, MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri in Gola Kuan Camp, South Delhi, North West Delhi’s MP Yogendra Chandolia will be staying with a family at a slum in Bawana area and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj will be staying in Ravidas Basti, in Sector 3 of R.K. Puram.

Similarly, other party leaders will respectively stay at slums across the city, with the campaign to begin at 4 pm on Tuesday, which will include garlanding a portrait of Dr. BR Ambedkar and engaging with children and youth in the slum clusters.The saffron party leaders will note down crucial points and observe the issues faced by those living in slums, facing harsh situations, and will also take up awareness activities the next morning.