BJP leaders pay courtesy visit to LG after Atishi resigns

After the defeat of AAP in the Delhi assembly elections and moments after Atishi tendered her resignation as Chief Minister, a group of BJP leaders paid a courtesy visit to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Parvesh Verma, who won from the New Delhi Assembly seat; Arvinder Singh Lovely, elected from the Gandhi Nagar Constituency and Kailash Gahlot, the winner from Bijwasan seat, were among the leaders who met Saxena at Raj Niwas, the official residence of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters, Kailash Gahlot said, “I am here just for a courtesy meeting with the LG.”

Advertisement

Arvinder Singh Lovely, while leaving the Raj Niwas, also said, “It was just a courtesy meeting.”

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma defeated AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal by a margin of 4,089 votes, while Arvinder Singh Lovely defeated AAP’s Naveen Chaudhary by 12,748 votes. Kailash Gahlot won against AAP’s Surender Bhardwaj with a margin of 11,276 votes.

Earlier in the day, Atishi resigned as Delhi Chief Minister following AAP’s defeat in the assembly elections. The AAP leader submitted her resignation to Delhi LG Saxena at Raj Niwas on Sunday morning.

Atishi had been serving as the Chief Minister of Delhi since September last year. She took over the post after Arvind Kejriwal stepped down.

The BJP secured a historic mandate on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting the AAP.