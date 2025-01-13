BJP is anti-poor, they plan to raze slums in Delhi: AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar

AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar on Monday, defended Arvind Kejriwal’s allegations against Delhi LG on Shakur Basti slum land use, accusing BJP of being “anti-poor” and using bulldozers against slum dwellers.

Kakkar claimed Kejriwal prevented previous bulldozer action in Shakur Basti and alleged BJP plans to raze the slums, calling Delhi LG’s denial “lies”.

” If there is any political party in the independent India which is anti-poor, it is the BJP. They have repeatedly used bulldozers against those dwelling in slums. Shakur Basti, where Arvind Kejriwal did his press conference yesterday, is the same place where BJP used the bulldozer. At the time, he ( Arvind Kejriwal) prevented bulldozer action. BJP has now planned to raze the slums there. As far as LG is concerned, he is lying…,” she said.

Earlier, Delhi LG slammed Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, calling his statement on Shakur Basti “a complete lie.”

This comes after Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has “tendered” the land for the Shakur Basti slum. He accused LG Saxena of “changing the rules”.

Saxena denied Kejriwal’s allegations and affirmed that the Delhi Development Authority has neither changed the Land Use of this colony nor has DDA given any eviction or demolition notice and accused Kejriwal of “misleading” the people.

“Today Arvind Kejriwal went near the slums of Shakur Basti. The statement he gave there regarding the Shakur Basti is a complete lie. Citing the DDA meeting of 27 December, he said that LG has changed the Land Use of this land (Shakur Basti land). DDA has neither changed the Land Use of this colony nor has DDA given any eviction or demolition notice. Kejriwal is deliberately telling a blatant lie and misleading the people,” Saxena said.

The LG said that AAP’s MLAs were present at the DDA meeting and warned about taking action against the former Delhi CM if he doesn’t “stop lying.”