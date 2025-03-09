BJP govt has stalled Rs 2,500 scheme by forming committee: Atishi

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of Rs 2,500 financial assistance to women in Delhi seems hollow, as the BJP government has merely formed a committee instead of transferring the money on March 8.

She claimed that PM Modi had assured all women in Delhi that Rs 2,500 would be credited to their bank accounts by March 8, and had even instructed them to link their phone numbers to their bank accounts, promising they would receive an SMS confirming the deposit.

Advertisement

Atishi said that the BJP government held a cabinet meeting on March 8 but did not deliberate on measures to disburse the promised Rs 2,500 to women.

Advertisement

Hitting out at the ruling dispensation in Delhi, the AAP leader stated that the government has neither identified the beneficiaries of the scheme nor announced when the registration process will begin.

Atishi further stated that the government merely formed a four-member ministerial committee to look into the issue during the cabinet meeting held on Saturday. She alleged, “Whenever the government wants to bury an issue, it forms a committee—and that is exactly what the BJP dispensation has done.”

She accused the BJP and the PM of misleading the Delhi women, claiming that each woman is now worried when Rs 2,500 will be deposited in her bank account.

Senior AAP leader and former cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also criticised the BJP, emphasising that the PM’s promise carries significant weight.

Bharadwaj claimed that the PM had clearly stated that Rs 2,500 would be credited to women’s accounts before March 8, but that did not happen.