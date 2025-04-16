BJP councilors protest against user charge on garbage collection service

Councilors from the Opposition BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), including Leader of the Opposition in the civic bodt Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Wednesday staged a protest in front of the Mayor’s office against user charge levied for garbage collection service.

Speaking during the protest, Singh said it has now become evident that the AAP is anti-people. It claimed to stand for the common citizen once, but three years after coming to power in the MCD, they have been started taking anti-people decisions.

On the one hand, the cleanliness system of Delhi is in a shambles with garbage not being picked up for days, while on the other, the party has begun collecting user charges along with property tax for garbage collection.

He further said that the AAP leaders are shedding crocodile tears over user charges as their actions contradict their words, Singh said.

After the AAP came into power, it increased fees for health trade, general trade licenses and started collecting user charges along with property tax.

“BJP strongly opposes this. If the Mayor has even a shred of morality left, she should immediately resign. The public can no longer tolerate a disaster-driven government that burdens them further,” the LoP stated.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in MCD, Jai Bhagwan Yadav stated that the AAP government has ruined the city.