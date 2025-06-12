BJP councilors elected MCD standing committee chairperson, deputy chairperson

BJP’s Satya Sharma and Sunder Singh were elected chairperson and deputy chairperson of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), respectively, on Thursday.

Formed after a gap of two and a half years, the MCD standing committee is expected to accelerate key development and administrative initiatives which have suffered prolonged delays.

The 18-member standing committee is the key panel that controls the finances of the corporation. Any project above the cost of Rs 5 crore has to be approved by the committee. In the absence of the standing committee, many policy matters and projects related to sanitation were stuck.

The BJP had nominated Sharma, a councillor from Gautampuri ward in North East Delhi, for the elections to the post of chairman. He is a three-time councilor who has also served as mayor in the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Sharma polled 11 votes against seven of Praveen Kumar, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominee for the post.

BJP councillor Singh was elected deputy chairperson of the committee polling 11 votes against seven of AAP’s Mohini Jeenwal.

Currently, the BJP, with 11 of 18 members, has a clear majority in the standing committee.