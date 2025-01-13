BJP betrayed Delhi’s Jats on reservation, alleges Kejriwal, questions Centre on their inclusion in OBC list

Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal Monday hit out at the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of neglecting and being unjust towards the Jats of Delhi with regard to the issue of reservation, and questioned as to when will they be included in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list of the central government.

Kejriwal said today, he met representatives of the Jat community at his residence, and claimed that they have expressed angst over being allegedly duped by the saffron party on the issue of reservation for the past 10 years.

Advertisement

Taking to social media platform X, Kejriwal mentioned that the representatives of Jats also told him that injustice is being done to the community who are from the national capital.

Advertisement

Kejriwal further expressed that the AAP stands with legitimate demand of the Jat community of Delhi.

AAP chief Kejriwal explained that, “This issue can be understood very simply with one example: in Delhi University or its affiliated colleges, Jats from Rajasthan get reservation benefits, but Jats from Delhi do not. What could be a greater disparity than this?”

He also claimed, “To address this, the Prime Minister gave his assurance to the Delhi’s Jat community in 2015. Later, in 2017, 2019, and 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also assured the Delhi’s Jat community about this. However, it is deeply painful to note that despite these assurances from the country’s top leader and its second-most senior leader, the promises remain unfulfilled,” Kejriwal added.

Meanwhile, the AAP also claimed that the delegation of the Jats, who met their party chief, have expressed their gratitude for his letter to the Prime Minister, demanding inclusion of Delhi’s Jats in the Centre’s OBC list.