BJP, AAP file nomination for MCD standing committee poll

BJP and AAP nominees on Friday filed their papers for the posts of chairperson and deputy chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

From the BJP, Satya Sharma and Sunder Singh filed the nomination for chairperson and deputy chairperson posts, respectively, while AAP councilors Praveen Kumar and Mohini Jeenwal will fight for the respective posts, according to a release by the civic agency.

The election for both the posts is scheduled to take place on June 12.

Currently, the BJP holds a majority in the House with 117 councilors, overtaking AAP, which had won 134 seats in the 2022 MCD elections, but now stands at 97 due to defections, the election of some members to the Delhi Assembly, and the formation of the Indraprastha Vikas Party by 16 councilors. The Congress has eight members.

There are 18 members in the Standing Committee, one each from 12 zones and 6 elected from the corporation House.

Out of the 18, AAP has seven members in the Standing Committee, while the ruling BJP has 11 members and one seat is vacant for which the elections will be held.