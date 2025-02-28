Bikers resort to aerial firing in font of a house in North East Delhi

Two bike-borne men opened fire in the air outside a house in the Yamuna Vihar area of North East Delhi in the wee hours of Friday, the police said, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.

The incident was reported by 39-year-old Mohammad Shafi. He told the cops that he heard gunfire at around 1 am. As he came out of his house he saw two men fleeing on a bike.

Advertisement

Based on his complaint, a case under relevant section of the BNS and Arms Acts was registered at the Bhajanpura police station. A team of crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) inspected the area and recovered four empty shells from the road in front of the house’s gate, an official said.

Advertisement

During preliminary investigation, the complainant denied receiving any threat or extortion related calls. However, the angle cannot be ruled out as of now, the official added.

The cop disclosed that a team has been formed to look into the matter and scan CCTV footage of the locations nearby for clues about the suspects.