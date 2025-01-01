Big difference between words and deeds of Kejriwal: Delhi Cong chief

Stepping up his attack on AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Wednesday said there is a big difference between his words and deeds.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, he said, “If BJP is distributing money to influence the voters, and deleting the names of the poor, Dalits, slum dwellers and Poorvanchalis from the electoral rolls, then it is illegal and undemocratic. But Kejriwal should also hold a mirror to see the reflection of his own misdeeds and unfulfilled promises.”

Advertisement

Kejriwal in his letter to Bhagwat, accused the BJP leaders of distributing money to voters and asked whether the RSS endorses such “unethical” practices.

Advertisement

Asserting that there is a big difference between the words and deeds of Kejriwal, Yadav said, “He has never honoured his promises to the poor, women, ad hoc teachers and workers, DTC employees, sanitation workers, auto rickshaw drivers and several other category of people, and his ‘bijli half-paani maff’ promise remained as a hollow promise on paper.”

Referring to the forthcoming Assembly elections, he said as the elections are at the doorstep, Kejriwal is making a “litany” of promises with no intention to fulfil them.

Attacking the AAP and BJP, the Delhi Congress chief further said, “It is undemocratic to play the religious cards on election time, like BJP and Kejriwal have been doing, as people of every faith live in Delhi. Congress party treats all faiths equally.”

He asserted that the voters of Delhi had kept BJP out of power all these years due its divisive politics, and that Kejriwal is only emulating the saffron party.

“It is known to all that AAP is the B team of the communal BJP-RSS combine, and their mutual bickering is only a public show. But the wise voters of Delhi would not be misled by their gimmick this time around,” added Yadav.