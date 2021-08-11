Yoga atop a 20 feet ladder on a moving vehicle

A Balasore-born army officer impaired with a disability is all set to add another record in his name by performing yoga atop a 20 feet ladder attached to the moving vehicle.

He will demonstrate yoga on a Maruti Gypsy mounted with the 20 feet ladder moving at a speed of around 40 kmph and wind speed of about 70 kmph at Nasik on the forthcoming Independence Day.

Lieutenant colonel Laxmidhar Bhuyan will attempt to demonstrate his skills ‘Longest time hitting on hips by heels on headstand yoga position’ on the moving SUV on that day. And if succeeds in this feat would be another feather in his cap. He already has as many as seven records including ones in the Guinness book of world records, Asia book of records, India book of records, Limca book of records, best of India records & Coca-cola book of records, golden book of world records & America book of records

“I have, for the new record, already practiced Yoga and obtained permission from the defence authorities,” said Bhuyan.

The 50-year-old Lt. Col Bhuyan, who hails from a small nondescriptive village, Banguru, Oupada block of this district, joined in Indian Army in May 1992.

He has authored three books: Training and operation, Evening at Konark, and Doctrine of Discipline.

Bhuyan has been performing difficult life-threatening stunts despite his twenty percent physical disability, which occurred during a combat exercise session.