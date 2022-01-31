Western disturbance to impact Odisha between February 3 & 5

The ongoing cold spell may come to an end soon with the night temperature likely to rise gradually by 3 to 5 degrees Celcius from February 2, according to SOA’s Center for Environment and Climate (CEC).

But during February, the day temperature is likely to be hotter while the night temperature is expected to remain comparatively cooler, a CEC bulletin here said.

Western Odisha districts may experience thunderstorms accompanied by hail and lightning on the afternoon and night of February 3 under the influence of western disturbance which is likely to impact the state between February 3 and 5, it said adding one or two places in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Balangir, Boudh, and Sundargarh may receive heavy precipitation on February 3.

Some of the north Odisha districts are likely to experience similar weather conditions on February 4, it said.