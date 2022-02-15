Wealth accumulated by senior cop stuns vigilance sleuths: Disproportionate assets include Rs 1.11 crore worth BMW, drug manufacturing unit, hospital

The Odisha anti-corruption wing officials on Tuesday were literally stunned to stumble upon the wealth, the richness of a ‘corrupt’ police officer who amassed movable and immovable assets worth crores of rupees including a fleet of luxury SUVs and trendy high-value motorbikes. The luxury vehicles included a BMW valued at a whopping Rs 1.11 crore.

The anti-corruption agency conducted raids at as many as 11 places to detect the assets owned by Additional SP (Communication) Trinath Mishra.

Mishra’s farmhouse at Teligarh in Jajpur, Shantilata Care and Nursing Home along with a medicine shop at Dhanmandal in Chandikhol, Shantilata Transport at Chandikhol and Dhanmandal in Chandikhol, house of a driver in Jagatsinghpur, a drug manufacturing unit of his sons at Mahanadi Vihar in Cuttack, office of the accused located at Tulasipur and government quarters at Madhupatna in Cuttack were raided and a huge amount of disproportionate assets was found. Details of the wealth accumulated by Mishra are currently being assessed by the financial wing of the vigilance department.

Notably, he was found in possession of a BMW X7 car worth Rs.1.11 crore. Besides he owned a Hyundai Creta car (Rs.17 lakhs), Maruti Baleno car, and Chevrolet Trailblazer. He was also found to have developed fancy towards high-value motorcycles. One of his bikes was valued at a whopping Rs 20 lakh as per the current market price. Interestingly, all his vehicles including the bikes had registered numbers of 0005 by an online auction of fancy registration numbers. In Odisha, the registration number-0005- has a base price of around Rs one lakh.

The properties detected so far include Hospital and Medical Care Business at Chandikhole, Shantilata Care (Nursing Home), Shanti Drug House. Both are licensed in the name of the spouse of the accused. The valuation of high-end medical instruments at Shantilata Care is being done with the help of technical and medical experts, said vigilance officials.

Transport Business in the name of M/s Shantilata Transport with offices located at Chandikhole, and Dhanmandal, Jajpur was detected and the Mishra’s spouse owned these business units. A pharmaceutical (Drug manufacturing) Business was detected at Mahanadi Vihar in Cuttack city. His two unmarried sons owned the drug manufacturing unit.

This apart, the police officer was found in possession of a 3-BHK flat at Marorama Estate, Rasulgarh (Bhubaneswar), a farmhouse at Badachana (Jajpur), three plots in Bhubaneswar and Jajpur.

Around 500 grams of gold ornaments worth around Rs 25 lakh besides Rs 3.5 lakh were also unearthed so far during the raids. Simultaneous searches are currently underway. There is a likelihood of detection of more disproportionate assets by the corrupt police officer, the vigilance officials concluded.