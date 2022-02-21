Wanted criminal held with drugs worth Rs 1.22 crore

The Special Task Force of Odisha police on Monday have arrested a wanted drug peddler and supplier of narcotics and made a seizure of around Rs 1.22 crore worth brown sugar during a raid at Pahal on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The arrested drug peddler identified as Siba Prasad Das was nabbed with a narcotic substance weighing 1,227 grams which are valued at more than Rs 1.22 crore. Das, also wanted in six criminal cases in different parts of the State, was involved in a drug racket that was busted earlier on 25 January. Over Rs 3 crore worth of brown sugar, RS 65.32 lakh cash, three 7 mm pistols, seven magazines besides 43 rounds of 7 mm ammunition were seized then, said STF officials.

The drug peddler booked under sections 21(c)/29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act 1985 is being remanded to judicial custody, they said.

The Odisha STF, in its anti-drug drive, has made a seizure of more than 49 KGs of brown sugar valued at Rs 49 crore and arrested 123 drug peddlers since 2020.