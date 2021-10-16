Wanted criminal, cops injured in encounter near Cuttack city

At least two policemen besides a hardened criminal were injured in a gunfight near Kathajodi River Bridge on the outskirts of Cuttack city under Kandarpur police station jurisdiction on Saturday.

The injured policemen included the inspector in charge of the Kandarpur police station.

The criminal injured in the encounter was identified as Rakesh Das. He is wanted in as many as ten criminal cases.

The history-sheeter opened fire at the police team. In retaliation, police were forced to open fire at them. The gunbattle lasted for about 4 to 5 minutes.

The injured criminal is hospitalized and is stated to be out of danger, police said.

A country-made 7 mm pistol and three rounds of live ammunition besides a sporting bike were recovered from his possession.

Police were in search of both the criminal, who was wanted in a series of criminal cases. He had mobilized a crime syndicate and had unleashed lawlessness. He was involved in criminal cases including attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, illegal arms possession, police said.

The latest crackdown on lawbreakers has come in the wake of fast-deteriorating law and order situation in various parts of twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The failure on part of law-enforcing agencies in curbing the lawlessness had triggered public resentment.