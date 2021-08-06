Universities, colleges to reopen in Odisha from August 16 amidst downward graph of COVID-19

With discernible improvement in COVID-19 situation, Odisha government on Friday announced the recommencement of physical mode of classroom teaching in all Universities and Colleges from August 16.

“Universities and Colleges (under Higher Education Department) will open for physical classroom teaching (and for hostel accommodation) from 16.08.21 for PG First Year and UG Pre-Final Year students. Exams for PG/UG Final Year students will be held in online mode as planned earlier”, the Higher Education Department stated today in its official twitter handle.

The hostel accommodation facilities for the students in their respective Universities and College will also reopen from August 16, said Higher Education Department. The examinations for PG and UG Final Year students will be held in online mode, it said.

It may be recalled here that schools have reopened and physical classes for Class 10 and Class 12 resumed on 26 July across the State. The classroom teaching will also restart for Class 9 students from August 16. With the easing of COVID-19 curbs and decline in virus infection, the Odisha government has decided also to reopen the technical institutes in the State for the final year students from 9 August.