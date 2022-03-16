Unaccounted cash recovered from refrigerator of executive engineer’s house in Odisha

A total of Rs 3.31 lakh currency notes were recovered from an executive engineer’s house in Odisha, including Rs 75,500 hidden in the vegetable tray of a refrigerator, during a raid by the anti-corruption vigilance wing sleuths on Wednesday.

Acting on tipoff of accumulation of disproportionate assets, the anti-corruption sleuths raided the residence of an executive engineer of the drainage division in Cuttack and stumbled upon the cash hidden inside the refrigerator. The raid comes amid an ongoing crackdown on government officials accused of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, said vigilance officials.

Besides the recovery of unaccounted cash, the vigilance sleuths have found movable and immovable assets to the tune of several crores of rupees owned by the executive engineer and his spouse.

The properties detected included a palatial double storeyed building at Mahanadi Vihar in Cuttack city, an apartment in Bhubaneswar six residential plots in prime locations in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, 480 grams of gold Jewelries, bank and insurance premium deposits of Rs 31 lakh.

Simultaneous search operations are going on at different places. Details of the disproportionate assets accumulated by the executive engineer are being assessed, they added.