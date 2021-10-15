Two tribal settlers killed in elephant attack in Odisha

In the latest instance of man-elephant conflict, two tribal settlers were trampled to death by a wild tusker in Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

The incident had occurred during wee hours on Friday forest-side Dimirikuda village under Rairakhol police station jurisdiction in Sambalpur district

The victims- identified as Dussasan Bhoi and Latiak Bhoi- were returning home by a bicycle when the wild elephant came from nowhere and trampled them to death, said forest officials.

Both of them died on the spot as the furious animal picked them up by the trunk and tossed them up in the air. They suffered serious head injuries and bled to death, said officials.

The spots where tragic death was reported are close to elephants’ habitation corridor. The animals stray into the agriculture field nearby to devour the crop field, which leads to frequent outbreak of man-elephant conflict, said officials.

The next kin of the bereaved family is being covered ex-gratia financial aid of Rs 4 lakh each as per rule prescribed for human death due to attack by the protected animals, said forest officials.

Odisha is home to 1976 elephants with 1092 of them being female species as the latest headcount of these animals.