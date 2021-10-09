Two judges transferred to Orissa High Court sworn-in

Two judges transferred to the Orissa High Court from Punjab and Haryana High Court and Calcutta High Court were sworn-in at the conference hall of the high court on Friday.

Justice Jaswant Singh and Justice Arindam Sinha were administered the oath by Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice DR S Muralidhar in a function held for the occasion amid adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

The proceedings of the swearing-in ceremony attended among others by sitting judges and other dignitaries were live-streamed through the HC’s YouTube channel.