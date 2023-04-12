TSML launches all women apprentices hip batch

As part of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, Tata Steel Mining Limited ( TSML ) , launched a special apprenticeship program for women in its Odisha operations.

The initiative, which aims to empower women by providing them with employment opportunities in non-traditional sectors, was inaugurated at the company’s Sukinda Chromite Mine campus in Jaipur district.

The all-women apprenticeship batch comprises 15 young women from different parts of Odisha who will be trained in trades like metallurgy, electrical and civil over a period of one year.

The batch will also undergo training on various aspects of mining, including geology, drilling, blasting, etc.

Pankaj Satija, MD, Tata Steel Mining said, ” We recognize the immense potential women possess to excel in every domain, and we are committed to offering them the essential support and opportunities to fulfil the ambitions. We hope this initiative will inspire more women to consider a career in mining and help us build a more gender balanced workforce.”