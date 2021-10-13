Follow Us:
Teenager commits suicide after denied mobile phone in Odisha

SNS | BHUBANESWAR | October 13, 2021 4:11 pm

Odisha, suicide, Teenager

Photo: File Photo

A 13-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging after parents denied him mobile phone in Odisha’s Korapout district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was found hanging in the house in Gautam Nagar area in Koraput town after parents finding him addicted to online games took away the mobile phone from him. Later he shut himself in a room to hang himself to a ceiling fan.

The deceased, according to police, was identified as Manohar Rao, a Class 8 student of a private school in Koraput town; police said adding that an unnatural death case has been registered in this connection.

TAGS :

