Tata Projects awarded ‘Shree Mandira Parikrama’ project

Tata Projects Limited will execute the Shree Mandira Parikrama Project in the Heritage city of Puri under the Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme.

The state cabinet on Monday approved the lowest turnkey tender of Tata Projects Ltd amounting to Rs 331.28 crore for the work.

The work is targeted for completion within a period of eighteen calendar months, informed chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

It may be noted here that CM Naveen Patnaik has drawn up elaborate plans to transform Puri into a World Heritage City and part of the grand plan is the Parikrama project for which structures including maths, some of the ancient, were demolished while residences within 70 meters of the boundary wall of Puri Jagannath temple were also pulled down. An attractive rehabilitation and resettlement package has been provided to the displaced shopkeepers, hoteliers, residents, and maths (monasteries) affected by the project.