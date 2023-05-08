Students from violence-hit Manipur evacuated to Odisha

At least ten students were brought back to Odisha from ethnic violence-hit Manipur in flights arranged by the State government. The returnees are studying in Central Agricultural University, Imphal and were stranded after the eruption of violence and arson in the north eastern State.

The students arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport at 11.10 am and were received by Director of Odisha Paribar, Dilip Routray. They had boarded an IndiGo flight from Imphal airport last night (12.15 am).

The Odisha government had requested security for them while leaving the University for the Airport. The Manipur government had extended cooperation with the officials assisting the evacuation process.

Special arrangements were made for their transport and accommodation during transit, the Chief Minister’s Office stated in the official twitter handle.

Even as at least 52 people have been slaughtered in Manipur since the 3 May outbreak of ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, the stranded Odia students had a harrowing time as there was chaos all around.

“It was my worst nightmare. Though the trouble makers did not intrude into our campus, we lived and survived amid constant fear and panic”, said one of the returnees.

The returnees, who later met chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, appreciated the State Government’s prompt initiative in evacuating them to safety.