Southwest monsoon withdrawal likely to occur in Odisha in next 72 hours

The Southwest Monsoon is most likely to start withdrawing from Odisha in the next two to three days in case of delayed monsoon retreat in the coastal State, according to the Bhubaneswar regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh; most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar; some parts of Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal during next 2 to 3 days, the Met Department added.

The latest weather bulletin issued by IMD said the cyclonic circulation over the north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood persists and now extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 4-5 days.

“Under its (the cyclonic circulation) influence, a Low-Pressure Area is very likely to form over the same region during the next 48 hours”, it said.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very much likely to occur at one or two places over Odisha in the next 24 hours, IMD afternoon bulletin said adding that a yellow warning has been issued for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, and Gajapati districts for a thunderstorm with lightning.