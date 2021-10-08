SOA community radio organizes radio club meet

A variety of subjects including music, dance, podcast, radio jockeying, celebrity talk and debate on community radio were discussed at a 10-day Digital University Radio Club Meet organised by Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) here which concluded on Thursday.

The digital meet was an attempt to bring all streams of students together on a single platform to interact and relate to each other, Ms Honey Patnaik, Officer-in-charge of SOA Community Radio, said.

The other objective of the meet was to enable the students to discuss as to how they could contribute towards the uplift of the underprivileged children in the community, she said.

Another subject that figured in the discussion was how radio could be used as a medium for education and agriculture, Ms Patnaik said.

“We will now try to connect with more university radio clubs to spread awareness about different social issues and help each other in this endeavour,” she said.

Students, faculty members and guests representing radio clubs of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, VIT, Chennai and Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) participated in the meet.