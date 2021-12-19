Significant improvement in Naxal situation in Odisha: Naveen Patnaik

The Left Wing Extremism (LWE) situation in the State has significantly improved with five more districts becoming LWE-free areas.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, speaking at the valedictory session of senior police officers conference, said “there was a further significant improvement in the Left Wing Extremism situation, as a result, this year 5 districts i.e. Angul, Boudh, Deogarh, Nayagarh and Sambalpur have been declared as LWE free”.

Swabhiman Anchal, the erstwhile cut-off area has seen remarkable improvement over the last couple of years, he said.

Lauding the Special Task Force (STF) of the State police for organizing an effective drive against Narcotic drugs across the State, he said a record quantity of narcotics has been seized in the past year.

“Special Drive against drugs should continue with renewed vigor. A Special Narcotics Unit has been created in the STF. Now more emphasis should be given to curbing Narcotic drugs in urban areas”, he said.

STF had performed admirably for carrying out a special drive against wildlife trade which has led to substantial recovery which includes 21 leopard skins and many live pangolins, he said.

Expressing concern over the low conviction rate, he said all possible steps should be taken to enhance the conviction rate by factoring in modern technology into the investigation.

Crime against women and children should always be a focus area. Any complaint received in this regard should be attended to as per law immediately with empathy. Special wing in Odisha Police to look after offences against women and children should provide leadership in this field, he suggested.

Road Safety continues to be an area of concern. There is an urgent need to take up preventive and innovative steps to reduce the death in accidents, Patnaik felt.

Keeping in view the shortage of housing for front-line police personnel, the Chief Minister announced Rs 1,000 crore towards allocation in the next five years for construction of buildings with special emphasis on housing for the police personnel.