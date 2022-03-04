Safe listening practices key to prevent hearing loss: Health experts

Safe listening practices are the key to prevent hearing loss. Early detection of hearing loss is of prime importance as it can prevent further deterioration of hearing and consequent difficulties in patients, said health experts at All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Bhubaneswar.

This is achieved by the diagnostic methods like Pure Tone Audiometry, BERA and OAE which are readily available in the outpatient setting, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Medical Superintendent Sachidananda Mohanty while speaking at the World Hearing Day function yesterday.

A special programme with the theme “To hear for life, listen with care” was organised by the Department of ENT, AIIMS Bhubaneswar in the campus to mark the occasion of World Hearing Day.

The ENT Department at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has a robust new-born hearing screening protocol in collaboration with All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysore wherein newborns are screened for any congenital hearing loss within 48 hours of birth. This helps in early detection and management of hearing loss in children, said P K Parida, Head of the ENT Department.

“We have also conducted 175 successful cochlear implants starting from 2015 providing the “gift of hearing” to the hearing impaired. The cochlear implant surgery is done under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram(RBSK) Or Assistance To Disabled Persons For Purchase/Fitting Of Aids And Appliances(ADIP) schemes totally free of cost”, added Dr Parida.

Among others AIIMS Bhubaneswar Dean Dr Debasish Hota, Dr P K Parida, Dr C Preetam, Dr Saurav Sarkar, Dr Pradeep Pradhan and Dr Dillip Samal and audiologists Asit Sahoo and Ms. Sarga Susanth spoke on the prevention and early detection of hearing loss.