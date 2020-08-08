RourkelaSteel Plant (RSP) crossed the production mark of 96 Million Tonnes (MT) of Hot Metal on 3rd August 2020.

Dipak Chattaraj, CEO, RSP congratulated the RSP collective in a webinar for the achievement and said that RSP would continue to contribute its mite for the progress and prosperity of the Nation.

It is worth mentioning here that, Blast Furnace-5 ‘Durga’, one of the largest Blast Furnaces of the country has made a significant contribution in the achievement.

The Furnace that completed 7 years of operation on 5th August 2020 has so far made 16.1 Million Tonnes of Hot Metal.

The Steel Plant has supplied more than 90,000 tonnes of steel rolled in its Special Plate Plant for use in various defence applications like tanks and submarines to atomic research.

In recent times products of RSP have been used in many prestigious projects of national importance like Statue of Unity, Chenab Bridge, Mahatma Gandhi Setu, Chandrayaan, Gaganyaan etc.