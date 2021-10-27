Rs. one crore brown sugar seized, two drug peddlers arrested

The anti-drug squad of Odisha police on Wednesday made a seizure of brown sugar worth more than Rs one crore and arrested two suspected drug peddlers near Bhadrak district, said a senior police official.

The arrested drug peddlers had procured the banned substances from the Jaleswar area. On a tipoff, the motorcycle-borne duo was nabbed at Randia chowk on the outskirts of Bhadrak town. The brown sugar weighing.1.3 kilograms were confiscated from them. The drug would have fetched them more than Rs one crore in the black market

The drug peddlers booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act are being remanded to judicial custody, said officials adding that further investigation is underway to ascertain whether they were supplying drugs to other parts of the State.