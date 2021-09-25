Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Bhubaneshwar / Rs 1.4 crore cannabis seized, eight drug peddlers held in Odisha

Rs 1.4 crore cannabis seized, eight drug peddlers held in Odisha

A pickup van was intercepted at Balimela under the Orkel police station area in Malkangiri district and 1,000 kilograms of cannabis locally called ganja was seized.

SNS | Bhubaneswar | September 25, 2021 5:13 pm

Odisha police, Orkel police station, Drug Seized, Cannabis

Photo: IANS

Odisha police have made a seizure of cannabis worth Rs 1.4 crore in separate raids in Malkangiri and Kandhamal districts and arrested eight suspected drug peddlers in the last 24 hours, said a senior police official on Saturday.

A pickup van was intercepted at Balimela under the Orkel police station area in Malkangiri district and 1,000 kilograms of cannabis locally called ganja was seized.

The contraband was being smuggled to Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh; police said adding that two drug peddlers were arrested under NDPS act provisions.

In another interception, contraband weighing 400 kilograms was seized and six drug smugglers were apprehended in Phiringia police station.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

1,016 Odisha police personnel promoted with power to crime investigation
Odisha Police arrests 4,945 absconders in ten days
Rs 122 crore worth narcotic and psychotropic drugs seized since 2020: Odisha STF