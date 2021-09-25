Rs 1.4 crore cannabis seized, eight drug peddlers held in Odisha

Odisha police have made a seizure of cannabis worth Rs 1.4 crore in separate raids in Malkangiri and Kandhamal districts and arrested eight suspected drug peddlers in the last 24 hours, said a senior police official on Saturday.

A pickup van was intercepted at Balimela under the Orkel police station area in Malkangiri district and 1,000 kilograms of cannabis locally called ganja was seized.

The contraband was being smuggled to Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh; police said adding that two drug peddlers were arrested under NDPS act provisions.

In another interception, contraband weighing 400 kilograms was seized and six drug smugglers were apprehended in Phiringia police station.