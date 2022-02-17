Follow Us:
Rs 1.12 crore cash recovered from bribe-taking Odisha doctor

This is said to be the highest seizure and recovery of cash in the vigilance’s anti-corruption raids.

Statesman News Service | Bhubaneswar | February 17, 2022 11:52 am

Photo: SNS

The Odisha vigilance sleuths were stunned to recover wads of high-value currency notes amounting to Rs 1.12 crore from the Bhubaneswar house of the gynecology specialist doctor during a raid, said officials on Thursday.

The seizure of the cash was a chance-recovery after Dr Sukant Jena, gynaecology specialist posted at Charichakk Community Health Centre (CHC) was trapped today for demanding and accepting Rs 8,000 bribe from a complainant for caesarian operation. After the doctor was caught red handed receiving the bribe, his house at Bhubaneswar was searched, leading to the recovery of a huge sum of currency notes, said officials. Details are awaited.

