Rheumatology clinic becomes operational at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

A special rheumatology clinic has become operational at the general medicine of All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Bhubaneswar for specialized treatment of immunological disorders, an official of the premiere health institute said on Monday.

“Rheumatology clinic will come in handy for arthritis patients and those suffering from various autoimmune conditions. Daycare services will be provided to patients requiring injectable biological and immunosuppressant medications. Patient education and counseling will also be done”, said Dr. Anupam Dey, Head of the Department of General Medicine, adding that the clinic will function every Friday from 2 to 5 pm.

“Musculoskeletal disorders are prevalent in 15%–20% of the Indian population. Arthritis affects more than 180 million people in India. It is estimated that almost 10 lakh people in India suffer from Rheumatoid arthritis which is a painful condition. Rheumatological diseases can affect all age groups and require prolonged therapy because of their chronic nature and relapsing course”, concluded Dr. Dey.