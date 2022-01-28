Retired employee held for Rs 100 bribery charge three decades back, gets 2 years RI

Almost three decades after being booked for receiving monetary gratification of Rs 100, a retired government employee was found guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act and was sentenced to two years’ rigorous imprisonment, the vigilance directorate officials said on Friday.

The offence was committed by the convicted employee on 8 June 1993, about 29 years back.

The convicted retired employee- Kartika Chandra Biswal, Ex-Consolidation (Retired), Grade-II (Peskar) in Chainpal of Cuttack district had incidentally demanded and accepted illegal gratification of Rs.1,00 from a complainant for favourably deciding a consolidation case.

The Special Judge Vigilance court in Cuttack, pronouncing the judgment yesterday, found Biswal guilty under sections 13(2), 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and awarded the sentence.