Puri Rath Yatra: Frenzied spiritual fervor grips Odisha

Frenzied spiritual fervor gripped pilgrim town of Puri as thousands of devotees thronged to take part in the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath after followers of Jagannath cult were debarred from pulling the holy chariots for two years due to Covid-19 outbreak.

The spiritual fervor, passionate faith in divinity at the abode of Lord Jagannath was all palpable in the temple town

The grand ceremony and pulling of the three majestic and colourful chariots on the “Bada Danda”, the grand avenue in front of the 12th century Jagannath temple shrine, will commence in the afternoon hours.

As three chariots- Lord Balabhadra’s Taladwaja, Lord Jagannath’s Nadighosh and Devi Subhadra’s Darpadalan, are set to be rolled on the grand road, the grand road wears the look of a sea of humanity

Since time immemorial, three deities are taken out in a chariot procession every year covering three km along the Grand Road connecting the Shree Jagannath Temple and Mausi Maa Temple.