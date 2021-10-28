All police stations ought to have child-friendly environs: Rights activists

In the wake of the Odisha government’s announcement to set up 34 child-friendly police stations across the state in a bid to reduce mental pressure on children who need to visit police stations for some reason, child rights activists have sought the child-friendly environs in remaining police stations of the State.

“As per the government decision 2005, all the police stations in the State are having the women and child desk. All the women and child desks and all the Mahila (woman) Police Stations should be child-friendly as children come in contact with these places”, said President Childline, Benudhar Senapati on Wednesday.

The Bhubaneswar Mahila Police station has been turned into a model Child-friendly Police station as children accompany them when their mothers come to Mahila Police station. We appeal to the government to replicate this model in all the Mahila Police stations and women and child desks in all police stations, he said.

Children have their rights guaranteed by UN Convention and as per Juvenile Justice Act. Nobody can compromise the rights of any child.

Therefore, the government should take initiative to make all the Women and Child Desks and all Mahila Police stations Child-friendly, he said in a statement.

Children come under the purview of the law on different occasions and they also visit police stations to seek help. Keeping this in view, it was felt that a suitable atmosphere for children is needed at police stations, the Chief Minister’s Office had started yesterday.

As per the government’s announcement yesterday, each of the 34 child-friendly police stations will have beds, chairs, tables, toys, and first aid kits for children. Wall paintings and informative pictures will be drawn on the walls of them. Children’s books, magazines, and newspapers will be available there, while special logos and posters on child rights and Do’s and Don’ts for the police personnel will be put up at these police stations.