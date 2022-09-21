Over 22,000 seized vehicles dumped in Odisha police stations

As many as 22,709 seized vehicles are dumped at different police stations whose ownership had been ascertained, according to the affidavit submitted by Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Crime Branch with the Orissa High Court.

The Orissa High Court had earlier issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the release of vehicles involved in offences to the rightful owner after preparing a detailed panchnama (a document having legal bearings) with digital photographing and video-graphing.

The CID crime branch has so far managed to release 4,695 vehicles by adhering to the SOP.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dr. S. Muralidhar and Justice Chittaranjan Dash passed an order on Monday for implementation of a time-bound plan to deal with the disposal of seized vehicles that are overcrowding police stations.

A Public Interest Litigation moved with the High Court alleged that the seized vehicles dumped in police stations are causing encroachment on the public road adjoining the police stations and are also turning to junk on account of neglect over several years.