Orissa HC grants interim protection from arrest to union minister Bishweswar Tudu

The Orissa High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu in a criminal case lodged against the MoS by two State government officers.

Two Odisha government officials had accused Tudu of assaulting them with a chair in his office in Mayurbhanj district, a charge that the BJP MP had categorically denied. Both of employees, who were allegedly beaten up by the minister on 21 January in Baripada, were later hospitalized

Based on a complaint filed in this regard earlier last month, a case had been lodged against MoS Bishweswar Tudu at Baripada Town Police Station under Sections 323, 325, 294 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

The High Court hearing the anticipatory bail plea asked Tudu to appear before the investigating officer on 4 March, cooperate in the investigation, and not to influence witnesses in the case. The court later posted the matter for further hearing on 8 March.