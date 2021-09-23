Odisha logs 644 fresh COVID-19 cases, seven deaths: TPR drops below 1%

Odisha on Thursday recorded a marginal decrease in COVID-19 cases, logging 644 new cases at 0.89% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) while seven fresh fatalities pushed the cumulative death toll to 8,157.

The Coronavirus hotspots Khordha, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, logged as many as 375 contributing 58.22% of new positive cases while five districts did not report Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

The latest daily infection has pushed the state’s caseload to 10,22,594, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal.

Of the 644 new cases, 72 were children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years. The rate of infection among the children and adolescents was 11.18 per cent against 13.76 per cent on Wednesday.

At least four revenue districts- Boudh (1), Nuapada (3), Nabarangpur (6), Kalahandi (9)- are now on the verge of becoming COVID-free accounting for single-digit active cases.

The state currently has 5,713 active COVID-19 cases while as many as 10,08,671 patients including 445 on Monday, recovered from the highly infectious disease.

The state has thus far conducted over 1.95 crore sample tests including 72,193 on Wednesday. Odisha’s positivity rate stands at 5.26 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.63% while active cases account for 0.55% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.94% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.07% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

Meanwhile, over 75 lakh people out of a target of 3.9 crore beneficiaries in Odisha have been fully inoculated. The health authorities have appealed to the people to come forward for the second dose of the vaccine as Odisha set a new target of administering at least 4 lakh doses daily. To date, close to 25% of the adult population, eligible to receive the jibes, are fully vaccinated.