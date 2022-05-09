Online OPD slot booking resumes at Odisha’s premiere medical college hospital

The State government on Monday launched a hassle-free online ticket booking facility for the Outpatient Department (OPD) services at the State’s premiere government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

People desirous of availing OPD consultation facility will now book slots on eswasthya.odisha.gov.in at the premiere hospital. Those who will get slots will have access to free patient consultancy from May 10.

The offline system of OPD ticket booking, which often inconveniences the people due to overcrowding and unending queue, will however continue as initially, people not versed with the online booking system may face difficulty in slot booking.

The OPD-service-seekers will have to bring with them a printout of the booking done on online mode to avail the services from 10 May onwards. They have to furnish the printout at the reception counter for availing OPD services, said medical college superintendent Bhubananada Maharana.

The SCB Medical College hospital in Cuttack, State’s largest healthcare facility and widely regarded as the lifeline of the health service network, records on an average footfall of 6,000 to 7,000 OPD patients every day.

The premiere medical college is poised for a massive infrastructure makeover for converting into an international standard hospital. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier set January 1, 2024, as the deadline for the Rs 3,500 crore worth of infrastructure refurbishment project of the SCB Medical College and Hospital.