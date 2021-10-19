Over one crore people fully vaccinated in Odisha

The coastal State achieved a milestone in the inoculation drive against COVID-19 as over one core of people in the state have so far received both doses of the vaccines.

Altogether, 1,00,45,205 beneficiaries have received the second jab of the vaccines till 6 pm on October 18. More than 3.43 crore people have been inoculated in the state with around 2.43 crore of them having received the first dose of the vaccines.

Over 32% of the adult population are fully vaccinated in the State while 78% of the vaccine-eligible people have received the first jab so far, said the State’s health authorities.