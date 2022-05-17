OMC with Rs 17,000 annual turnover emerges as one of the fastest-growing mining companies in country

The State-run Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has emerged as one of the largest and fastest-growing mining companies in the country, achieving over 30-million-tonne ore production in the last financial year with a turnover of Rs 17 thousand crores, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Monday.

The State-run Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) will definitely go high in the current fiscal year, and will set an example for other PSUs, Patnaik said on the occasion 67th foundation day of the profit-making PSU.

Highlighting OMC’s social sector development initiatives, Patnaik said “it has always pioneered many developmental initiatives steering positive changes in improving the quality of life of the people. Its efforts in supporting the state in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic are highly commendable. Be it sports, health, education, or peripheral development, the OMC has always put its focused efforts for excellence”.

Patnaik launched the operationalization of 3 iron ore Mines at Bansapani, Unchabali, and Khndabandha. He also launched 2 IT Modules- Compliance Management System and Litigation Management System. organisation.

OMC signed an MoU with Odisha Adarsha Vidyalay Sangathan to set up 5 Mining Adarsha Vidyalayas and another MoU with the Department of Technical Education & Training to establish a Skill Academy at ITI, Koira.

The corporation will spend Rs 208 crore to set up the 5 Adarsha Vidyalayas in OMC Mining areas. It will also spend Rs 30 crore annually to run these institutions. The Chief Minister said that the initiative will foster education and create a holistic environment for growth.

Among others, Programme, Steel & Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallick Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Development Commissioner PK Jena, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian, Principal Secretary and Chairman of OMC DK Singh and OMC Managing Director Balwant Singh also graced and spoke on the occasion.