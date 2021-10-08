Odisha’s BSKY health scheme far superior to Ayushman Bharat: BJD

The Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) health assurance scheme is far superior to any other scheme including the Ayushman Bharat of the central government, asserted ruling BJD leaders at Brahmagiri on Thursday at a function where CM Naveen Patnaik distributed the Smart Health Cards.

CM Patnaik also laid the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 1000 crore at the function. He said over 3.64 lakh people of the district will benefit from the SHC.

Puri is the first city in the country to provide drink from tap facilities just like in London, New York and a few other cities across the world, he said.

Ministers Naba Das, Ranendra Pratap Swain and Sameer Dash, MP Pinaki Mishra, Brahmagiri BJP MLA L B Mahapatra, state planning board chief S D Burma and others were present.

Interestingly, BJP MLA Mahapatra raised several issues pertaining to Brahmagiri and went on to note that the state government would do well to accept and implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme. In response, the BJD leaders said BSKY is much better than the central scheme.

Mishra, in fact, went on to forecast that in two years’ time several states and even the central government will realize this and adopt the BSKY health assurance scheme.