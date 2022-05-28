Odisha vigilance emphasizes on execution of anti-corruption law & forest offences

A two-day training programme for officers of Odisha Forest Service was organised on “Anti-Corruption Laws and Forest Offences” by Odisha Vigilance at State Vigilance Academy here with active participation of State-cadre forest officials.

Y.K. Jethwa, Director Vigilance, Odisha inaugurated the training and advised the Forest Officers to focus on Preventive Vigilance and improving transparency, a core agenda in the 5T Framework of Odisha Government, to make rapid incremental improvement in Forest Administration.

Prevention of leakage in execution of Forest Projects required close supervision and audit, and such training will provide tools to the officers towards effective administration, he said.

During the two-day training, discussions and case studies on topics such as Effective Audit and Supervision of Forest Plantation schemes, Mining in Forest Areas, leakage in Civil works, trends of Corruption in Forestry schemes etc. were held.

The resource persons Anup Kumar Pattanaik, Prabhakar Behera, Arun Kumar Mishra, M. Akhaya, Anup Nayak, Dhobei Sahoo, Debadutta Das Mohapatra, Rabindra Kumar Das, Sarat Kumar Mahapatra and Rajanikant Mohanty interacted with the participants and shared knowledge and ideas based on their wide range of experience.

Through Seminars, Workshops and Training Programmes, the State Vigilance Academy has turned into a unique platform for anti corruption discourse in the State.