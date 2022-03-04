Odisha: Three districts striding towards becoming COVID-free zones

Amid steady downward trajectory of COVID-19 infections, at least three districts in Odisha are on the threshold of becoming Covid-free with single digit active cases while 21 other districts with double digit active cases are also striding towards infection-free pockets.

At least three districts- Keonjhar (1), Kalahandi (6) and Dhenkanal (7) are on the verge of figuring in the covid-free list. Meanwhile all the 30 districts in the State have turned green with active cases remaining below 1,000 in each of the districts.

Amid steady improvement in COVID-19 situation, Odisha on Friday logged fresh infections (128), the lowest daily single-day cases in the current year. Six fresh deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with the test positivity rate remaining low at 0.27% test positivity rate., the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

With six fresh fatalities, the death toll rose to 9,091. With the latest daily infection, the cumulative infection tally has climbed to 12,85,615, while the State currently has 1,715 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 22 positive cases are from the 0-18 year age group among the new infectees.

A total of 12,74,756 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 330 in the past 24 hours. The State has so far registered 347 Omicron variants.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.15% while active cases account for 0.14% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.1% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.62% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.87% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,11,90,318 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,75,92,604 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 7,98,230 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Around 89% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.