Odisha STF seizes Rs 39 lakh brown sugar from Bengal

The house of interstate drug peddler identified as Ismail Seikh was raided yesterday at Lalgola under Chamakpur police station jurisdiction in Murshidabad district in West Bengal.

SNS | Bhubaneshwar | November 30, 2021 2:58 pm

representational image (iStock photo)

In a joint anti-drug operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police and its West Bengal counterparts have made a seizure of 39 lakh worth of brown sugar during a raid on the house of an interstate drug peddler in the neighbouring State.

The house of interstate drug peddler identified as Ismail Seikh was raided yesterday at Lalgola under Chamakpur police station jurisdiction in Murshidabad district in West Bengal. While the drug peddler managed to escape, 390 grams of the banned substances were seized. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) has been registered with the Chamakpur police in Bengal, said STF officials on Tuesday.

The banned substances are making their way to Odisha from Murshidabad in West Bengal. Balasore district bordering Bengal has become the gateway to drug peddling networks in the State. The organized rackets of drug peddlers based in Balasore have spread their network to major urban centres- Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Puri- of the State, STF officials concluded.

