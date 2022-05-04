Odisha STF issue advisory on Online loan apps fraud

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch has issued an advisory alerting the people not to provide access to online loan apps on Google Play Store to save themselves from falling prey to such online frauds.

“In order to contain these types of crime and to create general awareness among the public, people are hereby advised and requested not to take any loans from unregistered/illegal loan apps available on the Internet and Playstore as the loan apps on the pretext of advancing loan, access and hack all information from the customers’ phone, which may later be used by the company to perpetrate some other financial crime”, the EOW warned the people in a statement on Tuesday.

Such loan apps also harass the customer by charging not only a high rate of interest but on failure to repay the same, harass them by sending obscene and indecent representations of the customer’s photos to their contact list, it stated.

Hence, on the failure of repayment of the loan, the consequences have to be borne not only by the customer but also by their family members and friends/contacts. Many times money is also credited just after downloading the APP without actually asking and requesting money.

In some states, many people have committed suicide being blackmailed and humiliated by the recovery agents of these illegal loan APPs. Not only the borrowers but their family members are also harassed. All are advised that one should avoid downloading such illegal loan APPs.

Even if someone has already downloaded/taken a loan, they should not tolerate the harassment but instead, report the matter to the police. And in no case they should take extreme steps like committing suicide, it advised.

There are a plethora of such illegal loan APPs are available on the internet like INS loan, Beloan App, flip cash, Go cash, loan India, loan, Palm tree, cash cola, kredit bee, Asan loan, Rupee Wallet, fast Rupee, easy credit loan App, sunshine loan Rupeeking loan App, etc, the statement informed.