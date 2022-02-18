Odisha STF freezes Sambandh Finserve’s 17 crore deposits in bank accounts

Intensifying vigil on financial fraud, the Odisha Special Task Force (STF) had made inoperative as many as 47 bank accounts of Sambandh Finserve Private Limited and its Managing Director Deepak Kindo with the freezing of Rs 17,10,66,862 (over Rs 17 crore) deposits

A case was registered on the allegation of fraudulent availing of loan to the tune of Rs 5 crores on the basis of forged documents by Sambandh Finserve Pvt. Ltd. from Annapurna Finance Pvt. Ltd. and misappropriation of the same.

During the investigation, it has come to light that Sambandh Finserve Pvt. Ltd. represented though its MD Deepak Kindo, in the similar manner had fraudulently raised funds of more than Rs 100 crores from different investors/ lenders including Annapurna Finance Pvt. Ltd. (the complainant company), DCB Bank, SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India), BOPA PTE Ltd. (a Singapore based Company) and DIA Vikash Capital Pvt. Ltd. etc. and misappropriated the said amount, without using it for the purpose it was availed, STF said in a statement.

Earlier in this case Amrita Kindo, wife of Dipak Kindo has been arrested on the charge of misappropriating a considerable amount by way of diverting the amount to her business account.

It has been ascertained that the 47 bank accounts are being maintained by Deepak Kindo and his wife Amrita Kindo and other close relatives in their own names as well as in the names of their business establishments/firms/companies, it added.