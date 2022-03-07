Odisha STF forfeits Rs 2 cr worth properties of fugitive drug peddler

The special task force (STF) of the Crime Branch wing of State police has forfeited Rs two crore worth ill-gotten properties of an interstate drug peddler, wanted in multiple narcotic drugs and psychotropic substance (NDPS) cases in Gujarat and Odisha.

Under the provision of chapter VA of NDPS Act (Section A- Z), there is a provision of seizing and forfeiture of ill-gotten property (illegally acquired property from Narcotics business in the last six years). As per the NDPS act provisions, the confiscated properties earned from the proceeds of drug peddling are auctioned to the higher bidder after the competent authorities grant a fresh order in this regard, STF said in a statement issued on Monday.

The drug peddler Anil Kumar Pandi, a native of Chhachina village under Kodala police station jurisdiction of Ganjam district has a history of NDPS cases in Gujarat and Odisha. Sunil acting hand in glove with his brother Sunil Pandi operated the drug trafficking racket in both the States. Sunil is currently in jail custody after being arrested by Gujarat police while Anil is absconding, STF said.

Earlier in December last, STF had announced a cash reward for information to facilitate the fugitive drug peddler.

Seized properties of the fugitive drug peddler include among other things a palatial three storied building having a swimming pool and 33 plots and bank deposits.

The cost of the building has been evaluated by the public works department and roads and buildings at around Rs 1.5 crore. Valuation of other properties is in process. It is also suspected that he might be having such properties in Gujarat and Maharashtra too. Odisha police is in touch with Gujarat police in this regard.

“A detailed proposal for confirmation of seizure/forfeiture of the properties earned out of contraband drugs business was sent to the office of Competent Authority, Kolkata as per provision of Sec. 68 (F) NDPS Act, 1985. Competent Authority and Administrator of NDPS Act, Kolkata, who is a quasi-judicial authority under NDPS Act has been requested for forfeiture of the illegally acquired property”, said Deputy Inspector General of police, STF, Mr. Jai Narayan Pankaj.