Odisha STF detects 29 landed properties from arrested drug peddlers

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police busted a drug racket and made a seizure of cannabis valued at over Rs 10 lakh from two drug paddlers in Ganjam district and detected huge assets accrued by them from the proceeds of crime.

Besides the confiscation of cannabis weighing 107 kilograms and 517 grams of opium, the STF sleuths recovered 607 grams of gold, 196 grams of silver, a SUV and documents of 29 landed properties registered in the name of the arrested drug peddlers-Banamali Pradhan and Arun Kumar Pradhan.

Acting on a tipoff, a raid was conducted at the house of the siblings in Buguda town of Ganjam district, leading to the busting of the drug racket.

The arrested duo is being interrogated to ascertain the modus operandi and link of the drug peddling racket.

As they could not produce any document or authority for possession of such contraband Ganja and Opium, they have been arrested and further investigation is on.

Since 2020, STF has seized more than 50 kilograms of brown sugar, 202 grams of cocaine and more than 93 quintals of cannabis, 750 grams of opium in the anti-drug operations. As many as 141 drug peddlers have been put behind the bar in the last two years, added STF officials.